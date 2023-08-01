IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Goldman: 'Hunter Biden investigation is now very clearly a fishing expedition with no basis'

Morning Joe

Rep. Goldman: 'Hunter Biden investigation is now very clearly a fishing expedition with no basis'

Testimony from Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, continues to show no evidence of Joe Biden's connection to his son's business affairs. Archer emphasized that any perceived influence on Joe Biden's part was merely an illusion, and business discussions were not part of their interactions.  Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-D), a member of the House Oversight Committee, joins Morning Joe to discuss the challenges faced in establishing a direct link between the President and Hunter's business.Aug. 1, 2023

