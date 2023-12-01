'There is no funding for abortion' in AIDS program...It's pro-life,' says senator

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., is urging Congress to reauthorize PEPFAR, The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a bipartisan program signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2003. Sen. Cardin along with Dr. Dave Campbell and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 1, 2023