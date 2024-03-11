'The wrong thing to do': Why Sen. Britt should stop doubling down on SOTU response

Following President Biden's State of the Union Address, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., used a story about sex trafficking to criticize the Biden administration's border policies. But the events occurred in Mexico nearly 20 years ago. Sen. Britt doubled down on her remarks during a Sunday interview, and the Morning Joe panel discusses.March 11, 2024