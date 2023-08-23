IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'The world's watching us': Global concerns rise over potential Trump return

08:19

International leaders, particularly within European governments and diplomatic circles, express apprehensions about the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House. Concerns center around the implications for global alliances, NATO's future, and the handling of sensitive intelligence. Former senior CIA Operations Officer Mark Polymeropoulos joins Morning Joe to highlights the risks associated with intelligence cooperation and the shifts in international dynamics that a Trump presidency might bring.Aug. 23, 2023

