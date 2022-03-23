'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin03:55
Now Playing
'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv04:26
UP NEXT
'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border12:24
Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record03:31
Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'13:03
Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing08:55
The first lady of Ukraine fights on04:06
Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine11:39
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine04:44
GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons08:49
Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?07:53
Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive04:49
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces11:10
Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters01:30
Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb01:09
Does the United States have a free speech problem?17:16
In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'05:57
Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might16:38
Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’07:17
Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.07:51
'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv04:26
6:08
Alya Shandra, Editor-in-chief of the independent Ukrainian news outlet Euromaidan Press, joins Morning Joe for updates from Lviv on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.March 23, 2022
Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin03:55
Now Playing
'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv04:26
UP NEXT
'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border12:24
Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record03:31
Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'13:03
Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing08:55