Why more people are choosing to "hit the gas pedal" after retirement age

Many people think that once you reach retirement age, it's time to put your feet up and take it easy. But as Josh Sapan shows in his new book, "The Third Act: Reinventing Your Next Chapter," there are plenty of people who are choosing to hit the gas pedal during this stage of their lives. Sapan joins Morning Joe, along with one of the many people profiled in the book, co-founder of the Bronx Children's Museum Hope Harley to talk about why so many people are choosing to reinvent their next chapter.Dec. 28, 2022