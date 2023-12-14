IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump in 2020 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    ‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Authoritarian leaders call on women to stem birthrate decline by having more children

    07:12

  • Trump leads Biden in seven swing states, polling shows

    04:28

  • 'Political hit': Rep. Jeffries blasts House Republicans' 'illegitimate' inquiry

    06:02

  • Trump sells pieces from his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection

    04:19

  • WH: House GOP launching inquiry based on lies, with no evidence

    06:33

  • Republicans admit the motivation for impeachment inquiry

    08:46

  • Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas

    06:26

  • 'Very likely' the next step is Congress holding Hunter Biden in contempt, says reporter

    06:46

  • Hunter Biden: My father was not financially involved in my business

    05:44

  • Abortion rights activists work with Florida Republicans to push for a ballot measure

    04:48

  • 'A bogus, sham impeachment': House member blasts expected vote

    07:49

  • John Kirby: Biden hopeful Congress will approve Ukraine funding

    08:52

  • Steve Rattner: Large disconnect between state of economy and how people feel about it

    07:55

  • House member blasts GOP impeachment inquiry as 'utter waste of time'

    06:09

  • Trump leads Biden by five points with RFK Jr. on the ballot, polling shows

    03:48

  • Republican-led House expected to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry

    03:39

  • Joe: Netanyahu oversaw the greatest failure of intel in Israeli history

    10:51

  • '20 Days in Mariupol' examines the beginning of the war in Ukraine

    08:56

Morning Joe

‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs

09:39

Author Patricia Evangelista joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'Some People Need Killing: A Memoir of Murder in My Country,' which looks at Former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, and the country's war on drugs.Dec. 14, 2023

  • Trump in 2020 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    ‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Authoritarian leaders call on women to stem birthrate decline by having more children

    07:12

  • Trump leads Biden in seven swing states, polling shows

    04:28

  • 'Political hit': Rep. Jeffries blasts House Republicans' 'illegitimate' inquiry

    06:02

  • Trump sells pieces from his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection

    04:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All