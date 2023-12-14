‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs

Trump in 2020 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high10:18
- Now Playing
‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs09:39
- UP NEXT
Authoritarian leaders call on women to stem birthrate decline by having more children07:12
Trump leads Biden in seven swing states, polling shows04:28
'Political hit': Rep. Jeffries blasts House Republicans' 'illegitimate' inquiry06:02
Trump sells pieces from his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection04:19
WH: House GOP launching inquiry based on lies, with no evidence06:33
Republicans admit the motivation for impeachment inquiry08:46
Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas06:26
'Very likely' the next step is Congress holding Hunter Biden in contempt, says reporter06:46
Hunter Biden: My father was not financially involved in my business05:44
Abortion rights activists work with Florida Republicans to push for a ballot measure04:48
'A bogus, sham impeachment': House member blasts expected vote07:49
John Kirby: Biden hopeful Congress will approve Ukraine funding08:52
Steve Rattner: Large disconnect between state of economy and how people feel about it07:55
House member blasts GOP impeachment inquiry as 'utter waste of time'06:09
Trump leads Biden by five points with RFK Jr. on the ballot, polling shows03:48
Republican-led House expected to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry03:39
Joe: Netanyahu oversaw the greatest failure of intel in Israeli history10:51
'20 Days in Mariupol' examines the beginning of the war in Ukraine08:56
Trump in 2020 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high10:18
- Now Playing
‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs09:39
- UP NEXT
Authoritarian leaders call on women to stem birthrate decline by having more children07:12
Trump leads Biden in seven swing states, polling shows04:28
'Political hit': Rep. Jeffries blasts House Republicans' 'illegitimate' inquiry06:02
Trump sells pieces from his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection04:19
Play All