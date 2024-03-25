IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The Synanon Fix' explores how a rehab program developed cult-like behavior
March 25, 2024

Morning Joe

'The Synanon Fix' explores how a rehab program developed cult-like behavior

08:31

Rory Kennedy, director and executive producer of the new four-part docuseries 'The Synanon Fix,' which looks at the controversial treatment center, which grew from a groundbreaking drug rehabilitation program in the late 1950s into a communal living experiment that would later draw criticism for abuse and cult-like behavior.March 25, 2024

