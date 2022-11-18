IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams

    06:14
Morning Joe

'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams

06:14

Historian Stacy Schiff joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams'.Nov. 18, 2022

    Steve Rattner: In a year, a typical home payment has gone from $1200 to $2200

    05:35

  'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi

    06:28

