IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump will melt down if he loses to Haley in New Hampshire

    02:48

  • FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division' 

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki: For DeSantis, Iowa is almost life or death for his campaign

    07:57

  • The new 'Criminal Record' follows two detectives at opposite sides of their careers

    04:27

  • Senate Democrats make eight-figure push to maintain majority

    05:11

  • Why a Biden-Trump rematch gives huge opportunity to a Libertarian nominee

    05:37

  • 'Starchitect' and trailblazer makes 2024 '50 Over 50' list for Europe, Middle East and Africa

    07:42

  • Affordable Care Act breaks enrollment record

    05:17

  • Iowa Republican voters feel anxiety over speaking out against Trump

    04:28

  • Chris Matthews: Trump and his lawyers looked like idiots at court hearing

    05:13

  • George Conway: Trump is fighting for his life and freedom here

    02:44

  • George Conway: I think Washington case is going to be tried this year before the fall

    04:49

  • 'Swamp Monsters' looks at the clash between DeSantis and Trump

    04:04

  • 'Wings of Dust' follows the fight for clean water in Peru

    07:19

  • Israeli emergency responder recalls the devastation of October 7 attacks

    10:34

  • Trump has strong support among evangelicals, first-time caucus goers in Iowa: Poll

    03:46

  • Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing

    01:49

  • Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone

    04:29

  • Senator admits Biden's message on economy still hasn't 'broken through'

    08:00

Morning Joe

'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party

06:52

Writer Joshua Green joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Rebels: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Struggle for a New American Politics'.Jan. 10, 2024

  • Joe: Trump will melt down if he loses to Haley in New Hampshire

    02:48

  • FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division' 

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki: For DeSantis, Iowa is almost life or death for his campaign

    07:57

  • The new 'Criminal Record' follows two detectives at opposite sides of their careers

    04:27

  • Senate Democrats make eight-figure push to maintain majority

    05:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All