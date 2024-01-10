'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party

Joe: Trump will melt down if he loses to Haley in New Hampshire02:48
FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division'00:46
- Now Playing
'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party06:52
- UP NEXT
Steve Kornacki: For DeSantis, Iowa is almost life or death for his campaign07:57
The new 'Criminal Record' follows two detectives at opposite sides of their careers04:27
Senate Democrats make eight-figure push to maintain majority05:11
Why a Biden-Trump rematch gives huge opportunity to a Libertarian nominee05:37
'Starchitect' and trailblazer makes 2024 '50 Over 50' list for Europe, Middle East and Africa07:42
Affordable Care Act breaks enrollment record05:17
Iowa Republican voters feel anxiety over speaking out against Trump04:28
Chris Matthews: Trump and his lawyers looked like idiots at court hearing05:13
George Conway: Trump is fighting for his life and freedom here02:44
George Conway: I think Washington case is going to be tried this year before the fall04:49
'Swamp Monsters' looks at the clash between DeSantis and Trump04:04
'Wings of Dust' follows the fight for clean water in Peru07:19
Israeli emergency responder recalls the devastation of October 7 attacks10:34
Trump has strong support among evangelicals, first-time caucus goers in Iowa: Poll03:46
Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing01:49
Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone04:29
Senator admits Biden's message on economy still hasn't 'broken through'08:00
Joe: Trump will melt down if he loses to Haley in New Hampshire02:48
FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division'00:46
- Now Playing
'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party06:52
- UP NEXT
Steve Kornacki: For DeSantis, Iowa is almost life or death for his campaign07:57
The new 'Criminal Record' follows two detectives at opposite sides of their careers04:27
Senate Democrats make eight-figure push to maintain majority05:11
Play All