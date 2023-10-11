IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: We are preparing for a ground war here

    04:02

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14

  • 14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

    05:49

  • Harvard president breaks silence after student groups blame Israel for attack

    04:48
    'The race is in a dead heat': House GOP begins formal process to pick speaker

    09:36
    Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

  • Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57

  • Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06

  • John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50

  • Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

  • Senate working on additional Israel aid, says Foreign Relations Committee member

    07:26

  • Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

    01:38

  • Biden to give 'full-throated defense' of Israel in Tuesday remarks

    01:59

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10

  • Richard Haass: Israel has real dilemmas about what to do

    02:09

  • David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen

    02:39

  • ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre

    12:17

Morning Joe

'The race is in a dead heat': House GOP begins formal process to pick speaker

09:36

Republican lawmakers returned Tuesday evening to hear from the candidates hoping to replace Kevin McCarthy. Right now, two GOP representatives have formally entered the race: Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio. The internal House speaker election that Republicans will hold behind closed doors Wednesday is set to take place at 10 A.M. ET. John Heilemann and Mychael Schnell join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 11, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

