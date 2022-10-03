IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Liz Cheney criticizes Trump for 'death wish' remark about Sen. McConnell

    04:24

  • Henry Louis Gates, Jr: From churches to Black Twitter, this is the story of the making of Black America

    12:58

  • Philip Yancey: Why Trump's language damages our nation's civility

    09:11

  • 'Chip War': The race to control the world's most critical technology

    03:07

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tom Ricks releases new book on civil rights movement

    07:04

  • NBC News/Telemundo poll: Republican party gaining support among Latino voters

    06:25

  • Republicans abandon efforts to repeal Obamacare

    04:21
    "The pressure on Vladimir Putin grows," as Ukrainian fighters push deeper into Russian-controlled areas in the east

    06:22
    'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

    02:16

  • 'Russia is watching': CPAC deletes tweet promoting pro-Putin rhetoric

    04:09

  • Trump escalates feud with McConnell, accuses him of having a 'death wish'

    07:04

  • Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian

    04:44

  • Doug Brinkley: DeSantis will be judged on his performance in coming days

    04:46

  • Mark Cuban: Cost Plus Drugs aim to be low-cost provider for every medicine

    04:00

  • Coast Guard surveys Hurricane Ian damage

    03:50

  • Many patients from Lee, Charlotte counties showing up, says hospital president

    03:03

  • DeSantis: About 1.9 million people still without power across Florida

    04:14

  • Putin proclaims annexation of four Ukrainian regions, defying international law

    06:28

  • Over 400,000 homes still without power, says Fla. energy company president

    02:27

  • Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

    03:09

"The pressure on Vladimir Putin grows," as Ukrainian fighters push deeper into Russian-controlled areas in the east

06:22

Ukrainian fighters push deeper into Russian-controlled areas in the east, threatening to cut off Russian forces from supply lines and potentially deal another costly defeat to President Vladimir Putin. This comes just after Vladimir Putin announced Russia's illegal annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral James Stavridis, and President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, join the conversation.  Oct. 3, 2022

