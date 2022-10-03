"The pressure on Vladimir Putin grows," as Ukrainian fighters push deeper into Russian-controlled areas in the east

Ukrainian fighters push deeper into Russian-controlled areas in the east, threatening to cut off Russian forces from supply lines and potentially deal another costly defeat to President Vladimir Putin. This comes just after Vladimir Putin announced Russia's illegal annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral James Stavridis, and President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, join the conversation. Oct. 3, 2022