    'The post-Cold War era is over': As Russia attacks Ukraine, the world divides

    'This is not good': U.S. oil prices surge after Russia attacks Ukraine

  The chilling similarity between Russia's attack on Ukraine and when Hitler invaded Poland

  'The dollars have run out': Russians crowd ATMs as sanctions take affect

  'We cut off elites' in Russia, says Treasury official on new sanctions

  The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author

  'Our democracy...independence is at stake,' warns Belarusian opposition leader

  'Every organization in the U.S. is at risk' of a Russian cyber attack, warns DHS

  Panetta: We can't allow a tyrant to invade democracies. Did we learn nothing from WW2?

  Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America

  Joe: House GOP should bow head in shame over Biden tweet

  Former U.S. secretary of state is proudly praising Putin

  We didn't find better ways to arm Ukraine, says writer

  Politics makes our job harder, say U.S. health care workers in new poll

  'At 68...she joined the Peace Corps': What made Lillian Carter a humanitarian

  GOP Twitter account says 'Not You' to Biden in President's Day tweet

  Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies

  Why Putin must be 'astounded' that his intimidation tactics aren't working on Zelenskyy

  'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin

Morning Joe

'The post-Cold War era is over': As Russia attacks Ukraine, the world divides

NBC News National Security Analyst Jeremy Bash discusses the state of the world as Russia attacks Ukraine, and details what steps he believes the United States and NATO must take to protect democracies around the world. Feb. 24, 2022

