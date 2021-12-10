'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places
Kristina Lawson, president of the California medical board, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office. Reporter Brandy Zadrozny joins Morning Joe to discuss the group's targeting of Lawson.Dec. 10, 2021
