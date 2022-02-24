IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'The intelligence has been totally correct': Senator on Russian invasion

07:18

Intel Committee member, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., joins Morning Joe to discuss what intelligence reports have gotten right about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2022

