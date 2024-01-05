'The hard part is the exit strategy': Israeli defense minister outlines plans for post-war Gaza

Israel's defense minister proposed a new strategy in the conflict with Hamas, aiming for a more focused military approach— such as targeted operations in northern Gaza, focusing on infrastructure, and in the south, targeting Hamas leadership. The strategy also envisions post-war Gaza managed by local Palestinian authorities under Israeli guidance. Fmr Supreme Allied Commander at NATO Admiral James Stavridis and The Atlantic's Graeme Wood discuss the feasibility and implications of this approach.Jan. 5, 2024