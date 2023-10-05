IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'

    07:53
Morning Joe

'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'

07:53

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday while speaking to the press during former President Trump's civil trial that she won't be bullied by Trump and that the 'Donald Trump show is over'. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 5, 2023

    'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'

    07:53
