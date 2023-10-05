- Now Playing
'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'07:53
- UP NEXT
Willie Geist jokingly wonders about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce02:30
Joe: Kevin McCarthy knew this train was coming, and he just sat there07:37
Joe: Yesterday we saw chaos on GOP side and discipline on Dem side03:27
'This judge means business': Judge issues partial gag order08:07
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key trace 'The History of Sketch Comedy'08:40
Donald Trump drops off Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans00:52
Rep. Clyburn: McCarthy made it virtually impossible for Dems to save him07:10
Jake Sherman: It's a very high hurdle for anyone to get to 21803:00
Chris Christie: Biden not doing what he should to sell his programs to the public07:14
Chris Christie: McCarthy's ousting was 'unfortunately incredibly predictable'03:38
Nikki Haley jumps ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire poll02:23
Chris Matthews: McCarthy yielded his power to one guy from Florida10:32
'Be sure and take their meds': GOP senator's advice for his House GOP colleagues00:40
'Political terrorists without any demands': Joe rips House GOP’s ousting of McCarthy11:03
How Lincoln can teach us to be be 'happier, healthier, better Americans'06:17
'This is like a show for him': Trump in court for civil fraud trial05:02
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood team up with Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing09:08
Steve Inskeep: Lincoln found common ground with those who differed from him09:24
Nick Offerman joins the fight for regenerative farming07:19
- Now Playing
'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'07:53
- UP NEXT
Willie Geist jokingly wonders about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce02:30
Joe: Kevin McCarthy knew this train was coming, and he just sat there07:37
Joe: Yesterday we saw chaos on GOP side and discipline on Dem side03:27
'This judge means business': Judge issues partial gag order08:07
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key trace 'The History of Sketch Comedy'08:40
Play All