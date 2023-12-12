'The Discord Leaks' looks at one of the biggest leaks of government secrets in U.S. history

New reporting by The Washington Post and 'Frontline' reveals details about Jack Teixeira’s alleged leak of classified U.S. intelligence on the Discord chat platform, his possible motivations and the red flags officials missed. The documentary premieres Dec. 12 on PBS and online. The Washington Post's Shane Harris joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 12, 2023