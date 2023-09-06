IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Rattner charts why politics has become more tribal, more partisan

    08:21

  • Gloria Johnson calls out lawmakers who are 'basically owned' by the NRA

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    'Tennessee Three' member announces Senate bid, dismisses Blackburn's 'false claims'

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Most Republican voters don't think Trump charges should disqualify him, poll shows

    02:32

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit

    06:29

  • Ramaswamy pressed on the value of political experience

    07:42

  • How Jimmy Buffett created a genre, lifestyle and walked away with credibility

    06:36

  • How Bill Richardson carved a distinct niche

    05:18

  • 'The Last Politician' goes inside Biden's White House

    03:02

  • Biden to nominate ambassador to Israel

    00:30

  • Joe: President Biden is always underestimated

    08:08

  • Father James Martin says 'Come Forth' has universal appeal

    06:12

  • Biden tours hurricane damage in Florida; DeSantis doesn't meet with him during visit

    10:18

  • Biden and Trump are tied in new 2024 matchup polling

    05:56

  • Three service secretaries urge Sen. Tuberville to stop blocking confirmations

    10:00

  • Morning Joe pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett

    04:55

  • Why the pre-Covid workplace is gone

    06:47

  • Left-leaning Democrats push for bolder Biden agenda

    03:56

  • Andrew Weissmann: The biggest challenge in the Fulton County case

    07:08

  • 'The mugshot is the campaign poster': Why Trump's trials are his campaign

    04:05

Morning Joe

'Tennessee Three' member announces Senate bid, dismisses Blackburn's 'false claims'

08:31

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Tenn., has announced a run for Senate, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss why she's running and what she has to say about Sen. Marsha Blackburn's, R-Tenn., criticisms.Sept. 6, 2023

  • Steve Rattner charts why politics has become more tribal, more partisan

    08:21

  • Gloria Johnson calls out lawmakers who are 'basically owned' by the NRA

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    'Tennessee Three' member announces Senate bid, dismisses Blackburn's 'false claims'

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Most Republican voters don't think Trump charges should disqualify him, poll shows

    02:32

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit

    06:29

  • Ramaswamy pressed on the value of political experience

    07:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All