    'Teach the Truth' tours in Florida explore the state's Black past

Morning Joe

'Teach the Truth' tours in Florida explore the state's Black past

06:30

NBC News' Trymaine Lee how one Florida educator is fighting back against Gov. Ron DeSantis' Stop WOKE bill and changes to the state's education qualifications are leaving out large parts of the Florida's Black history.March 27, 2023

    'Teach the Truth' tours in Florida explore the state's Black past

