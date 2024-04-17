IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Strap on a glock': Kari Lake urges supporters to be ready for 2024
April 17, 202406:16

Morning Joe

'Strap on a glock': Kari Lake urges supporters to be ready for 2024

06:16

Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Kari Lake told supporters they can "strap on a Glock" to be prepared for the intensity of the 2024 campaign and urged military and law enforcement veterans to be "ready," as her race heats up in a key battleground state. Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton doubled down on his calls for citizens to forcibly confront pro-Palestinian protesters.April 17, 2024

