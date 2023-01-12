IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'Stand back and stand by' comments can be used in Proud Boys trial, judge rules

06:48

Prosecutors can use 2020 footage of former President Donald Trump telling the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by' in the trial against group leaders charged with seditious conspiracy, a federal judge rules. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 12, 2023

