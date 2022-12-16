IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn

    02:07

  • Why the GOP's new brand is losing

    06:32

  • El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following border influx

    07:58

  • Deputy Treasury Secretary points to momentum in the economy

    03:43

  • 'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner

    07:41

  • Patti Smith: I want my book to be something positive for the people

    09:34

  • Schumer predicts Dems will hold Senate majority in 2024

    05:04

  • Senator encourages Americans to remove TikTok from their devices

    08:55

  • Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important

    06:37

  • Steve Rattner: The Fed is sending new hawkish signals

    07:01

  • Another poll shows Trump trailing Ron DeSantis

    07:05

  • Joe: Boehner's remarks on Pelosi is the way leaders treated each other

    07:49

  • All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle

    08:55

  • 'Today is the right day to remove' Iran from women's panel, says U.S. ambassador

    06:08

  • Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences

    07:06

  • Los Angeles mayor declares state of emergency on homelessness

    11:23

  • Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:34

  • Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp

    02:23

  • Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories

    12:34

Morning Joe

'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift

08:12

Former President Trump on Thursday in a 'major announcement,' launched a store to sell $99 digital trading cards of himself as various characters including a sheriff, superhero and of him riding an elephant. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's latest move and how it shows the big grift continues.Dec. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn

    02:07

  • Why the GOP's new brand is losing

    06:32

  • El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following border influx

    07:58

  • Deputy Treasury Secretary points to momentum in the economy

    03:43

  • 'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All