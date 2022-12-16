'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift

- Now Playing
'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift08:12
- UP NEXT
Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn02:07
Why the GOP's new brand is losing06:32
El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following border influx07:58
Deputy Treasury Secretary points to momentum in the economy03:43
'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner07:41
Patti Smith: I want my book to be something positive for the people09:34
Schumer predicts Dems will hold Senate majority in 202405:04
Senator encourages Americans to remove TikTok from their devices08:55
Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important06:37
Steve Rattner: The Fed is sending new hawkish signals07:01
Another poll shows Trump trailing Ron DeSantis07:05
Joe: Boehner's remarks on Pelosi is the way leaders treated each other07:49
All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle08:55
'Today is the right day to remove' Iran from women's panel, says U.S. ambassador06:08
Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences07:06
Los Angeles mayor declares state of emergency on homelessness11:23
Lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok03:34
Late civil rights leader John Lewis to be featured on U.S. stamp02:23
Text messages show Trump WH engaging in wild election conspiracy theories12:34
- Now Playing
'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift08:12
- UP NEXT
Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn02:07
Why the GOP's new brand is losing06:32
El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following border influx07:58
Deputy Treasury Secretary points to momentum in the economy03:43
'We're working hard' to release Paul Whelan, says negotiator who worked to free Griner07:41
Play All