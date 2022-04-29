IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How quickly can new $33B Ukraine aid be turned into weapons?

  • Ukraine trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant: report

  • The challenges ahead for Elon Musk at Twitter

  • 'Learn from Zuckerberg': House member has advice for Musk

    'So irresponsible and destabilizing': Russian state TV stokes fears of nuclear war

    House member predicts quick passage of $33B Ukraine aid package

  • Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees

  • Bestselling author retires from writing to oppose 'Trumpism'

  • New $33B for Ukraine has 'wide range of focus': WH

  • What Europe's new rules for the Internet can teach the U.S.

  • 'This is what American leadership delivers': How the U.S. and allies help Ukraine

  • Adm. Stavridis: Zelenskyy, Biden are leaders in hope

  • Senator calls for punishing Putin for 'his war of aggression'

  • 'He jumped in and he held on': A look at JFK in the presidency

  • 'We just keep doing our job': Ukraine's rails help bring people to safety

  • Jonathan Capehart: I felt Mallory McMorrow's speech in my soul

  • The importance for Republicans to call Trump a 'loser'

  • Biden set to ask Congress for massive Ukraine aid package

  • 'She was so incredible': Morning Joe remembers Madeleine Albright

  • Richard Haass: Putin is able to make a deal, but he's not willing to make one

Morning Joe

'So irresponsible and destabilizing': Russian state TV stokes fears of nuclear war

In recent days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of 'lightning fast' retaliation against any countries that interfere in Ukraine. Also, Russian state TV has floated the idea of nuclear war. Amb. Michael McFaul and Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey join Morning Joe to discuss.April 29, 2022

