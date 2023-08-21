IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Smart geopolitics and smart economics': Adm. Stavridis praises Biden's first Camp David summit

03:56

President Biden's first Camp David summit with Japan and South Korea marks a significant step in regional cooperation amid rising tensions. The three nations pledge trilateral meetings, joint military exercises, and missile warning data sharing. Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, retired four-star U.S. naval officer, and NBC News' Chief international analyst, Adm. James Stavridis, joins Morning Joe to discuss. Aug. 21, 2023

