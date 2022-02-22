'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin
07:42
Biden's deputy national security adviser Jon Finer joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest information on the escalating situation in Ukraine. He said "significant sanction steps" are coming from the United States "in the coming hours." Feb. 22, 2022
