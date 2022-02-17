‘Shoot your own and say the other side did it’: Fear grows Russia may fabricate need for war
A new intelligence report from Estonia says Russia is ready for war, and could embark on a full-scale military operation against Ukraine from the second half of February. Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves joins Morning Joe to discuss those findings, and discusses the frightening similarities between the Nazi invasion of Poland and recent developments on the ground amid the standoff between Russia and Ukraine. Feb. 17, 2022
