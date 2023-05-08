IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade

    07:56

  • Three children among the victims in Texas mall shooting

    03:05

  • Sen. Fetterman: Treatment works and it saved me from my anguish

    08:02

  • Shonda Rhimes on her creative process and breaking the rules in Hollywood

    03:30

  • Tyler Perry: Look for the little things that encourage you

    08:24

  • Clarence Thomas documentary charts the justice's controversial path

    09:38

  • Newly-elected chair of South Carolina Democrats looks to 2024

    06:30

  • Jonathan Chait: Conservatives making serious attempt to change education

    06:05

  • How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients

    05:18

  • Why the gun industry wants malls and schools to be war zones

    08:01

  • Outgoing Chicago mayor: I leave office with my head held high

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    'Shocking and saddening': House member calls out Texas governor's inaction on guns

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Biden approval rating at new low, over half of voters support charging Trump

    03:21

  • Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott

    09:43

  • Investigators examining Texas shooting suspect's social media posts

    03:20

  • A new book looks at Jackie Kennedy's journalism ambitions

    05:36

  • London mayor: King Charles will celebrate the diversity of our great country

    06:40

  • It's about our kids being safe in school: Singer weighs in on gun crisis

    05:11

  • Florida bill seeking to ban Chinese citizens from owning land passes House

    03:53

  • EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine

    02:48

Morning Joe

'Shocking and saddening': House member calls out Texas governor's inaction on guns

10:10

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., discusses a weekend mass shooting at a Texas mall and the lack of action on gun reform from the state's governor. Rep. Aguilar also discusses the fight over the debt ceiling and the lifting this week of Title 42.May 8, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade

    07:56

  • Three children among the victims in Texas mall shooting

    03:05

  • Sen. Fetterman: Treatment works and it saved me from my anguish

    08:02

  • Shonda Rhimes on her creative process and breaking the rules in Hollywood

    03:30

  • Tyler Perry: Look for the little things that encourage you

    08:24

  • Clarence Thomas documentary charts the justice's controversial path

    09:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All