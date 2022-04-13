IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'Seriously emotionally disturbed' person carried out attack, says fmr. NYPD head

09:19

A manhunt is under way Wednesday for a person who opened fire in a crowded New York City subway car in Brooklyn during rush hour, causing multiple injuries. Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton joins Morning Joe to discuss Tuesday's attack, what police know about a person of interest and what motivated the attack.April 13, 2022

