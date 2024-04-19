IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests
April 19, 202409:33

Morning Joe

New York police arrested dozens of people after the Columbia University president asked the police to break up an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters. The New York Times' Jeremy Peters joins to discuss his new reporting on campus protests and how universities are responding.April 19, 2024

