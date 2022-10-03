IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Russia is watching': CPAC deletes tweet promoting pro-Putin rhetoric

04:09

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on a Friday tweet that adopted pro-Russia rhetoric, amid the Kremlin’s annexation of Ukrainian territories. The offending tweet read, “Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories. Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end the gift-giving to Ukraine?”  The tweet also featured an image of a Russian flag and described the annexation as “official” in an accompanying image that listed the territories.Oct. 3, 2022

