    'Rock & Roll Man' looks at the life of 'true disruptor', DJ Alan Freed

Morning Joe

'Rock & Roll Man' looks at the life of 'true disruptor', DJ Alan Freed

07:19

The new musical 'Rock & Roll Man' looks at the life of Alan Freed, a DJ in the 1950s who played R&B records on the radio and how helped unite Americans in their love of music. Actors Constantine Maroulis and Joe Pantoliano join Morning Joe to discuss.July 10, 2023

    'Rock & Roll Man' looks at the life of 'true disruptor', DJ Alan Freed

