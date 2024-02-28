IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Really creepy': Former Australian PM on Trump's admiration for Putin
Feb. 28, 2024

  • Joe: If there was a time in Michigan to send a message to Biden, this was it

  • 'God Save Texas' trilogy shows the complexity of the state

  • 'There is no link to Joe Biden': House Dem slams GOP impeachment inquiry

  • 'American Woman' looks at first ladies from Clinton to Biden

Morning Joe

'Really creepy': Former Australian PM on Trump's admiration for Putin

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Australian television weighed in on former President Trump's admiration of Russian President Putin, saying Trump is in awe of Putin. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 28, 2024

