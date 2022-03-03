'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault03:21
Now Playing
'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general04:56
UP NEXT
McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come09:18
'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks07:42
Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member05:51
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees04:36
Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons04:26
George Conway: 'The evidence is piling up' against Trump and campaign06:13
Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'07:45
Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically07:39
Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.09:05
'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation08:26
Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill11:34
'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car06:18
Joe: A return to normalcy for the State of the Union address05:14
Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities03:20
Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan10:37
Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'04:27
'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees04:00
Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family06:08
'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general04:56
Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey weighs in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the momentum of the Russian military convoy making its way to Kyiv.March 3, 2022
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault03:21
Now Playing
'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general04:56
UP NEXT
McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come09:18
'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks07:42
Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member05:51
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees04:36