'Putin has a big bag of dirty tricks': How Russia will continue to attack
11:19
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is faulting the U.N. over its response to Russia's invasion and the U.S. is pledging an additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine. Ed Luce and Adm. James Stavridis join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments.April 6, 2022
Witnesses recount extreme brutality from Russian troops
03:19
