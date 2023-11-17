'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A federal jury on Thursday convicted the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer during a break-in last year at the couple's San Francisco home. The Morning Joe panel discusses former President Trump's recent remarks about the attack along with other recent displays or suggestions of violence and hostility from Republican lawmakers.Nov. 17, 2023

