IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: No one is saying Trump is innocent; what they're saying is 'What about Hillary?'

    10:29

  • Sen. JD Vance vows to hold up Biden's DOJ nominees

    03:38

  • Republican senator says when Trump runs, Republicans lose

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    'Profoundly disturbing': Hillary Clinton weighs in on GOP efforts to defend Trump

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    'I think it's obvious' what Trump did was wrong, says House Republican

    03:13

  • Andrew Weissmann: Why isn't GOP mentioning Pence when they talk about Clinton?

    02:26

  • 'Champions do more': Author details what sports teach us about work and life

    08:05

  • 'Never Alone' details writer's solo Arctic survival journey

    05:34

  • David Rohde: This trial will define Judge Cannon's career

    10:50

  • Conservative Koch network releases ads targeting Trump

    10:18

  • Inflation cooled to 4 percent in May, the lowest reading in two years

    03:06

  • Katty Kay and Claire Shipman on the need to remake power

    09:16

  • Why the 'whataboutism' in Trump docs case is so dangerous

    10:24

  • Chris Christie weighs in on indictment, saying Trump's actions are 'ego run amuck'

    09:35

  • Nikki Haley changes course, says if indictment is true Trump was 'incredibly reckless'

    06:20

  • 'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy responds to question about handling of documents

    02:21

  • Trump scheduled to be arraigned today: Here's how the day is expected to go

    02:12

  • 'The Blackening' examines the spectrum of Blackness, says actor

    04:52

  • Why the Trump indictment isn't about politics but national security

    12:13

  • Chuck Rosenberg: What puts Trump at risk are the obstruction of justice charges

    07:46

Morning Joe

'Profoundly disturbing': Hillary Clinton weighs in on GOP efforts to defend Trump

07:07

Hillary Clinton weighed in Monday on the Republican response to Trump's indictment. Republican supporters of Trump have pointed to the Justice Department’s decision in 2016 not to bring charges against Clinton. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 14, 2023

  • Joe: No one is saying Trump is innocent; what they're saying is 'What about Hillary?'

    10:29

  • Sen. JD Vance vows to hold up Biden's DOJ nominees

    03:38

  • Republican senator says when Trump runs, Republicans lose

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    'Profoundly disturbing': Hillary Clinton weighs in on GOP efforts to defend Trump

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    'I think it's obvious' what Trump did was wrong, says House Republican

    03:13

  • Andrew Weissmann: Why isn't GOP mentioning Pence when they talk about Clinton?

    02:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All