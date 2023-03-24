'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery 

Donald Trump issued a warning via his social media platform, Truth Social, regarding "potential death and destruction" if he is charged in a criminal case related to alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. This marks Trump's most explicit reference to violence if he faces an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. Trump referred to Bragg as a "degenerate psychopath" in his post-midnight message. The Morning Joe panel reacts. March 24, 2023