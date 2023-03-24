IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system

  • Former Labor Secretary warns of banking dangers and recession possibility

  • Air Mail: George Santos, Boris Johnson, Restoration Hardware and Putin 

  • 'White supremacist genius': GOP resort to anti-semitic, racist attacks to defend Trump prosecution

  • The paradoxical relationship between America and poverty

  • Trump lawyer in court to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

  • Lawmaker compares Parkland father's outburst to Jan. 6 rioters

  • 'We're not going to shy away': Kirby responds to Iran-backed attack on U.S. Syria base

    'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery 

    'It's depraved, it's dangerous': Gov. Whitmer on anti-semitic comments made by Michigan GOP 

  • U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

  • Members of House Oversight Committee to tour Washington jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

  • Would banning TikTok solve the problem of data?

  • Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation

  • Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine

  • Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far

  • 2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open

  • Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY

  • Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'

  • 'The sooner we ban this the better,' says senator on TikTok

Morning Joe

'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery 

Donald Trump issued a warning via his social media platform, Truth Social, regarding "potential death and destruction" if he is charged in a criminal case related to alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. This marks Trump's most explicit reference to violence if he faces an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. Trump referred to Bragg as a "degenerate psychopath" in his post-midnight message. The Morning Joe panel reacts. March 24, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

