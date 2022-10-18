IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans have lead in generic ballot three weeks before midterms

    08:59
  • Now Playing

    'Persuaders' asks why a dead heat between democracy and fascism?

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    Meacham: Lincoln believed in the promise of the country

    09:23

  • During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'

    07:23

  • How Republicans are weaponizing the politics of hysteria

    11:47

  • 'Almost Famous' on Broadway is looking forward and looking back

    11:32

  • How Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination informs today's GOP

    09:08

  • 'I never gave up on Ohio': Tim Ryan draws contrasts with J.D. Vance

    05:29

  • The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member

    06:48

  • Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman

    05:19

  • Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler

    01:00

  • Pelosi speaks to Pence on January 6 in newly released footage

    07:15

  • In one-on-one interview, Walker provides extensive comments about allegations

    04:28

  • Russia hits Ukraine's capital with wave of 'kamikaze' drones

    02:14

  • Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia

    10:17

  • Republicans have a narrow lead weeks before midterms, polling shows

    05:10

  • 'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request

    08:15

  • Biden ties Republicans to future inflation

    06:11

  • Eugene Robinson: George Wallace could be more subtle than Tuberville

    03:42

  • Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth

    09:35

Morning Joe

'Persuaders' asks why a dead heat between democracy and fascism?

09:18

Author Anand Giridharadas joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy'.Oct. 18, 2022

  • Republicans have lead in generic ballot three weeks before midterms

    08:59
  • Now Playing

    'Persuaders' asks why a dead heat between democracy and fascism?

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    Meacham: Lincoln believed in the promise of the country

    09:23

  • During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'

    07:23

  • How Republicans are weaponizing the politics of hysteria

    11:47

  • 'Almost Famous' on Broadway is looking forward and looking back

    11:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All