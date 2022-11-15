'People want folks to come together': Senator looks ahead after midterms

- UP NEXT
A really stinging loss for Trumpworld10:28
Women played a huge role in shaping the midterms03:57
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled08:03
How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers05:08
Colorado governor credits easy re-election due to 'solving problems'03:29
Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood08:13
Patriotism not partisanship can fix what's broken, says rising House member04:25
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid testifying00:45
Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you08:04
Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about07:56
Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again09:14
Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats04:15
Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues05:59
Who could take Rep. McCarthy's speaker role if GOP wins House?05:41
How Warnock became Georgia's last Democrat standing07:30
Thundergong! returns to make you laugh, cry and to raise money for a good cause04:33
If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster07:03
Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war08:26
Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state05:40
Maggie Hassan: We put together a strong grassroots campaign03:24
- UP NEXT
A really stinging loss for Trumpworld10:28
Women played a huge role in shaping the midterms03:57
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled08:03
How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers05:08
Colorado governor credits easy re-election due to 'solving problems'03:29
Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood08:13
Play All