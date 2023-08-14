IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'We did nothing wrong': Trump's response on taking plea deal in Georgia

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    'Painkiller' traces Sackler family's role in opioid crisis

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Third service branch set to be without Senate-confirmed leader

    05:24

  • Democrats won't claim weaponization of DOJ on Hunter Biden, says House member

    08:04

  • School district has teacher openings it can't fill, says superintendent

    06:11

  • Republican campaigns collide at Iowa State Fair

    04:43

  • 96 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires

    04:47

  • Chuck Rosenberg: The road we’re on leads to a federal courthouse

    06:30

  • Family affairs in politics: Hunter Biden's exploits spark debate on presidential kin

    12:30

  •  Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

    04:27

  • 'The Injustice of Place': Rural poverty takes center stage in new book

    04:51

  • Arizona judge recognizes 'No Labels' party: Democrats concerned about impact on 2024 election

    02:35

  • Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'

    06:51

  • Trump's lawyers argue for trial delay while prosecutors push for 'a speedy trial' 

    07:07

  • 'Everything is at stake right now': VP Harris Addresses threats to democracy

    06:10

  • 'The regime won't get a dime': Americans freed from Iranian prison for $6B humanitarian aid

    06:46

  • Utah Governor extends welcoming hand: 'When the President succeeds, America succeeds'

    08:10

  • Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact

    04:55

  • American Bar Association creates task force to educate public, improve election trust

    11:11

  • Assessing the damage of Nixon and Trump's presidencies

    06:53

Morning Joe

'Painkiller' traces Sackler family's role in opioid crisis

06:28

The new six-episode Netflix series 'Painkiller' focuses on the birth of the opioid crisis, and Executive Producer and Director Peter Berg and Consulting Producer Barry Meier join Morning Joe to discuss.Aug. 14, 2023

  • 'We did nothing wrong': Trump's response on taking plea deal in Georgia

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    'Painkiller' traces Sackler family's role in opioid crisis

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Third service branch set to be without Senate-confirmed leader

    05:24

  • Democrats won't claim weaponization of DOJ on Hunter Biden, says House member

    08:04

  • School district has teacher openings it can't fill, says superintendent

    06:11

  • Republican campaigns collide at Iowa State Fair

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All