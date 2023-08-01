'Outrage Machine': How social media thrives on divisive content

Social media platforms, like Twitter, have become an "Outrage Machine," with moral outrage going viral and driving engagement, leading to divisive content and potential harm to democracy. Author of "Outrage Machine" and Media researcher Tobias Rose-Stockwell joins Morning Joe to discuss how social media platforms incentivize divisive content and offers practical solutions at the individual, platform, and government levels to combat the outrage cycle and foster a more positive online experience.Aug. 1, 2023