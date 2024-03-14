IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Our personhood is now owned by someone else': How to reclaim dignity in the digital age
March 14, 2024

    'Our personhood is now owned by someone else': How to reclaim dignity in the digital age

    08:22
'Our personhood is now owned by someone else': How to reclaim dignity in the digital age

08:22

Author Frank McCourt joins Morning Joe to discuss the themes from his new book 'Our Biggest Fight: Reclaiming Liberty, Humanity, and Dignity in the Digital Age'.March 14, 2024

