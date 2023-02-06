IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Official outrage' in China over downed balloon

03:22

NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports from China on the country's reactions to the United States' downing of a spy balloon and Secretary of State Blinken's postponed trip to China.Feb. 6, 2023

