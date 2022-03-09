'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders
02:56
Joe Scarborough, Mika Brezinski, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum discuss the latest from Ukraine, and delve into Russian President Vladimir Putin's tactics and plans.March 9, 2022
Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities
'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders
