LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes blockbuster testimony on Day 16 of hush money trial

'Netanyahu doesn't want peace': Joe challenges Israel's Gaza strategy
May 13, 202408:23
Morning Joe

'Netanyahu doesn't want peace': Joe challenges Israel's Gaza strategy

08:23

As U.S. concerns over Israel's operations in Rafah intensify, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the absence of a 'credible plan' to mitigate civilian casualties during a recent Meet the Press interview. Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, and Edward Luce of the Financial Times join Morning Joe to discuss escalating tensions between the U.S. and Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding their differing approaches to the crisis in Gaza.May 13, 2024

