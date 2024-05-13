'Netanyahu doesn't want peace': Joe challenges Israel's Gaza strategy

As U.S. concerns over Israel's operations in Rafah intensify, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the absence of a 'credible plan' to mitigate civilian casualties during a recent Meet the Press interview. Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, and Edward Luce of the Financial Times join Morning Joe to discuss escalating tensions between the U.S. and Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding their differing approaches to the crisis in Gaza.May 13, 2024