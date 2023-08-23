'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

As the Republican candidates gear up for the first GOP Presidential debate, the stakes are twofold: winning voters' hearts and securing crucial campaign funding. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin joins Morning Joe to highlight the significance fundraising has in shaping the race for the presidency. Wall Street and Silicon Valley players have yet to make definitive funding choices, leaving candidates like Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, and even unexpected recipients like Chris Christie vying for financial backing. Aug. 23, 2023