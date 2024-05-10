'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard, fmr. federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori and MSNBC legal analyst, Charles Coleman join Morning Joe ahead of Day 15 of Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial where former White House aide, Madeleine Westerhout, will return to the stand. The panel also discuss news that Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen's much-anticipated testimony will begin next week. May 10, 2024