Morning Joe

‘March to the Majority’ looks at GOP revolution of 1994

10:44

Author and advisor to Newt Gingrich, Joe Gaylord, discusses the new book he’s co-authored with Gingrich ‘March to the Majority,’ which chronicles the Republican Revolution in 1994 and the rise of the modern GOP.June 21, 2023

