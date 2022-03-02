IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: A return to normalcy for the State of the Union address

    05:14

  • Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities

    03:20

  • Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically

    07:39

  • Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

    09:05
  • Now Playing

    'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill

    11:34

  • 'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car

    06:18

  • Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan

    10:37

  • Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'

    04:27

  • 'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees

    04:00

  • Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family

    06:08

  • Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.

    09:09

  • 'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin

    10:00

  • '40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital

    06:00

  • Richard Haass: The invasion is going much worse than Putin could have imagined

    08:25

  • With State of the Union speech, Biden has chance to rally the world

    03:36

  • McFaul: When dictators hold on for too long, they overreach

    09:59

  • U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

    02:10

  • More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

    02:33

  • Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double

    05:34

Morning Joe

'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation

08:26

The Morning Joe panel rips into MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the MLB owners for locking out the players and canceling Opening Day. "They're destroying baseball for our children," Joe Scarborough says. "They're a disgrace. Manfred is killing baseball. These owners that they have put at the negotiating table that don't give a damn about the fans, they're killing baseball." March 2, 2022

  • Joe: A return to normalcy for the State of the Union address

    05:14

  • Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities

    03:20

  • Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically

    07:39

  • Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

    09:05
  • Now Playing

    'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill

    11:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All