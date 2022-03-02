'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation
The Morning Joe panel rips into MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the MLB owners for locking out the players and canceling Opening Day. "They're destroying baseball for our children," Joe Scarborough says. "They're a disgrace. Manfred is killing baseball. These owners that they have put at the negotiating table that don't give a damn about the fans, they're killing baseball." March 2, 2022
